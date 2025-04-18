Beautinow Expands Beauty Collection: Philip Kingsley, Heliocare, SKIN1004, Nuxe & Filorga

Heliocare SKIN1004

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautinow.com has announced the expansion of its portfolio to include five premium beauty brands: Philip Kingsley, Heliocare, SKIN1004, Nuxe, and Filorga. This latest development signals Beautinow’s commitment to becoming a leading European retailer for premium beauty products.

“Traditionally focused on niche perfumes, we remain dedicated to evolving into a leading European retailer of premium beauty brands,” says Beautinow. “By adding Philip Kingsley, Heliocare, SKIN1004, Nuxe & Filorga to our beauty collection, we bring our customers a wide variety of high-quality and sought-after products.”

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the Rotterdam-based retailer, enhancing its offerings to cater to beauty enthusiasts and professionals seeking top-tier skincare, haircare, and sun protection solutions. The following beauty brands are added to its offerings:

Philip Kingsley : Known for pioneering the field of trichology, Philip Kingsley products are revered for their science-backed approach to creating healthy, strong hair. Their shampoo and conditioner collection continues to be a favorite for its ability to cleanse, nourish, and enhance natural shine.

Heliocare : Loved by dermatologists, Heliocare offers advanced sun protection formulas that combine cutting-edge technology with natural ingredients. A spotlight product, the Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free SPF 50, provides lightweight, non-greasy skin protection perfect for everyday wear.

SKIN1004 : This Korean skincare brand brings a minimalist and ingredient-focused approach to skincare. Known for its use of Centella Asiatica, products like the Madagascar Centella Ampoule are celebrated for their soothing and hydrating properties, leaving skin nourished and radiant.

Nuxe : Nuxe embodies the fusion of luxury and nature. Renowned for indulgent, botanical-based products like the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse, this French brand delivers a spa-like experience with its versatile dry oil that nourishes both skin and hair.

Filorga : Blending expertise from aesthetic medicine with high-performance skincare innovation, Filorga’s anti-aging range is a favorite among beauty enthusiasts. Its Time-Filler Cream is particularly praised for visibly reducing wrinkles and rejuvenating the skin.

With this new assortment, Beautinow continues its mission to provide an expertly curated selection of products that meet the high standards of its discerning clientele. Customers can now shop the expanded lineup on the Beautinow website, where they’ll find detailed product descriptions, exclusive deals, and the convenience of direct delivery across Europe.

About Beautinow

Based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Beautinow is a trusted online retailer celebrated for its niche selection of premium perfumes. With a growing portfolio of skincare, haircare, and makeup essentials, Beautinow is dedicated to offering its customers high-quality, expertly curated beauty products from around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

