Elisabetta’s Wins "Best New Restaurant in Palm Beach County" Award

We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the county’s best new restaurant.I’d like to thank the hardworking Elisabetta’s staff, our patrons, and the wonderful town of West Palm Beach. ”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Time Restaurant Group’s West Palm Beach waterfront restaurant, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar and Pizzeria, has officially been recognized as the 2022 "Best New Restaurant in Palm Beach County" by The Palm Beach Post in its annual "Best of the Best" local fan-based award.
— Todd Herbst, co-founder of Big Time Restaurant Group
“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the county’s best new restaurant,” said Todd Herbst, co-founder of Big Time Restaurant Group. “I’d like to thank the hardworking Elisabetta’s staff, our patrons, and the wonderful town of West Palm Beach. We couldn’t have won this prestigious accolade without all of you.”
Nominations for the "Best of Palm Beach" awards were submitted by local residents, and top choices advanced to two rounds of public voting. Three finalists from each category were invited to the awards ceremony on March 24 at the Palm Beach Convention Center.
Led by Big Time Restaurant Group’s Culinary Director Lisabet Summa, Elisabetta’s has a scratch kitchen with everything made in house including pasta, breads, sauces, baked goods and gelatos. Elisabetta’s dry ages its steaks in house and cure its own salumis. The restaurant features three pizza ovens made in Naples, Italy, two located inside the restaurant and one outside. The restaurant offers 70 wines by the glass and a 400 bottle wine list featuring classic and less known but great value Italian wines and proseccos.
The 300 seat, 10,000 square foot restaurant, located at 185 Banyan Boulevard in West Palm Beach, includes a massive multi-tiered patio overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. The patio features a regulation sized bocce ball court, a 25’ tall fireplace, an indoor/outdoor bar, a 19th century gelato cart, an outside pizza oven, and four vintage gazebos. In addition, the restaurant features a 12-seat private dining room.
Elisabetta’s West Palm Beach is the second location, with the first location in Delray Beach. The Executive Chef is Andris Salmanis and the General Manager is Drew Shane.
Elisabetta’s is located at 185 Banyan Blvd., West Palm Beach. For more information, call (561) 342-6699 or visit elisabettas.com.
