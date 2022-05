I-95 Lane Closures at Night for Construction in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night on Interstate 95 between the Delaware State line and the Route 420 Interchange in Delaware County for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Sunday, May 15, through Thursday, May 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure will be in place on sections of northbound and southbound I-95;

Sunday, May 15, through Thursday, May 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on sections of northbound and southbound I-95;

Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure will be in place on sections of northbound and southbound I-95; and

Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on sections of northbound and southbound I-95.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing concrete pavement including 41 ramps; perform minor structural repairs to 15 of the 33 bridges located in the project limits; repair sections of median barrier; upgrade guide rail; install new pavement markings, delineators and rumble strips; repair and clean existing inlets and pipes; and replace damaged or missing traffic signs. The Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line also will be improved with concrete base repairs and new parking stripes, pavement markings and signs.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $73 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #