North Bound I-70 Welcome Center Re-Opened

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that the I-70 north bound Welcome Center in Warfordsburg, Fulton County, which was closed since, February 14 for building repairs, has re-opened.

All areas of the facility have re-opened to the public, including restrooms, vending and parking areas.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Media Contact: Tara Callahan-Henry, (814) 696-7101