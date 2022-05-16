Lane Restrictions on SR 309 in Luzerne County Beginning Tonight

Dunmore, PA – There will be milling & paving work for the bridge rehabilitation project on SR 309 north and southbound in Luzerne County this week from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM as follows:

A short term left lane & shoulder closure will be in effect on SR 309 NB & SB between Exit #2 and Exit #3 on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17, 2022;

A short term right lane & shoulder closure will be in effect on SR 309 SB between Exit #3 and Exit #2 on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Wednesday, May 18, 2022; and

A short term right lane & shoulder closure will be in effect on SR 309 NB between Exit #2 and Exit #3 on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, 2022.

Motorists should expect delays and use extra caution while travelling through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

