1600+ Free Seats for Live Music and Arts Classes Now Enrolling for June 12-18
Today enrollment opens for LESSONFEST Spring 2022, a weeklong event of free music and arts classes June 12-18 at Lessonface. Classes for kids - seniors.
All are welcome at LESSONFEST! Enroll now to be inspired by great teachers and learn guitar, piano, voice techniques, flute, banjo, and more!”AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today enrollment opens for LESSONFEST Spring 2022, a weeklong event of free music, language, and arts classes happening June 12-18. Over 40 classes are offered in topics from beginner guitar to banjo, voice, to violin, and even art classes, cooking, and beginning Spanish. Enrollment in these classes is free and limited to 40 seats per class.
— Claire Cunningham, Lessonface CEO & Founder
The week of free classes is taught by many of the most popular educators at Lessonface, including professional instructors, recording artists, and members of major orchestras. Classes are available for all ages - kids, teens, young, and older adults. More classes and activities are in the works based on pre-enrollment demand.
The Lessonface team, which has hosted live online video-conference instruction from a vetted roster of great music teachers since 2013, saw their approach hit a stride during the pandemic, and quickly added more group classes to their offerings of mainly 1:1 private lessons, to accommodate student accessibility and affordability while still compensating teacher time.
By April of 2020, Lessonface was offering group class access on a sliding scale from completely free on up. Even as a small-tech, non-venture backed Public Benefit Corporation, with the surge in both demand and supply on the platform, the Lessonface team grew group class enrollments by 1200% in 2020, from just under 1,000 enrollments in 2019 to over 13,000 in 2020, and again doubled in 2021 to over 26,000 enrollments. Large scale group class programs, with 400 seat offerings and up, were a big part of that growth, including the first LESSONFEST in summer of 2021.
Teachers on Lessonface set their own rates and schedules. According to LA Times earlier this month, "For those able to provide music instruction, the top choice is Lessonface."
"LESSONFEST is an action-packed week of excellent instruction in a highly accessible format, to introduce new students to the Lessonface community of phenomenal teachers in a huge range of music and arts pursuits," noted CEO Claire Cunningham. "All are welcome, so long as your interest in the topic is sincere, and of course, you are respectful to your teacher and fellow students."
"While most of our activity at Lessonface remains private music lessons, there is a lot of benefit in group classes, where students can explore topics that interest them with a live cohort and inspiring teacher, before committing to a regular lesson and practice schedule. For our part, it's fun producing the classes. I myself have signed up to try clogging and ear training for LESSONFEST Spring 2022. Hope to see you there."
To sign up for LESSONFEST, go to https://lessonface.com/lessonfest
For more information, email Claire Cunningham at cc@lessonface.com
LESSONFACE, PBC connects students with great music and arts teachers for live lessons online. Our mission is helping students achieve their goals while treating teachers equitably.
Claire Cunningham
Lessonface, PBC
+1 718-577-2100
email us here
LESSONFEST Spring 2022