Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,743 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 16

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Patel v. Garland the court held that federal courts lack jurisdiction to review facts found as part of any judgment relating to the granting of discretionary-relief in immigration proceedings enumerated under 8 U. S. C. §1252(a)(2)(B)(i).

Read the opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-979_h3ci.pdf

In Federal Election Comm’n v. Ted Cruz the court held that Section 304 of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002—which limits the amount of post-election contributions that may be used to repay a candidate who lends money to his own campaign—unconstitutionally burdens core political speech.

Read the opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-12_m6hn.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.