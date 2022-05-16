U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 16

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Patel v. Garland the court held that federal courts lack jurisdiction to review facts found as part of any judgment relating to the granting of discretionary-relief in immigration proceedings enumerated under 8 U. S. C. §1252(a)(2)(B)(i).

Read the opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-979_h3ci.pdf

In Federal Election Comm’n v. Ted Cruz the court held that Section 304 of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002—which limits the amount of post-election contributions that may be used to repay a candidate who lends money to his own campaign—unconstitutionally burdens core political speech.

Read the opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-12_m6hn.pdf