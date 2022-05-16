Former CEO of T.J. Martell Foundation Joins Monument Realty - Official Real Estate Company of The Dallas Cowboys

Former CEO of TJ Martell Foundation, Laura Heatherly, Joins Monument Realty

Laura Heatherly, formerly the CEO of the T.J. Martell Foundation has joined Monument Realty, the Official Real Estate Partner of the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, Texas. Heatherly, who rose to the top of one of the music industry’s largest nonprofit organizations that funded cancer research and worked alongside celebrities, music industry executives and top cancer researchers and patients has relocated to Dallas and will begin her new role effective immediately.

Heatherly, a native of Farmers Branch, Texas started her career in sports marketing with positions held at Texas Rangers, the Harlem Globetrotters and the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee. Her love of volunteerism landed her a longtime leadership role with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and later with the T.J. Martell Foundation where she rose to be CEO and was based in Nashville, Tennessee. Heatherly has lived and worked in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“My passion for helping others and working with people from all walks of life fits perfectly with my decision to work with Monument Realty and I look forward to helping people find the home of their dreams,” said Heatherly. “I am also so happy to be back in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, a place near and dear to my heart with so many memories.” Assisting people with purchasing their dream home is exciting and I am thrilled to be able to assist those who are relocating to the DFW area.”

Dallas ranks among the top ten markets for home buyers. The State of Texas has seen a major growth in corporate relocation as more CEO’s are steering their companies to states with no state income tax, affordability and climate.

“We are thrilled to have Laura join our team. Her ability to manage all types of personalities and people and her own personal sphere of nationwide contacts is an invaluable asset to our organization. Just like the Dallas Cowboys, Laura is quickly going to compete among the best!” – Eddie Burns, CEO of Monument Realty.

To contact Laura Heatherly at Monument Realty email Lauraheatherly@Monumentstar.com and for more information on Monument Realty, the Official Realty Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, go to https://www.monumentrealtytx.com

