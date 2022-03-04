LEGENDARY FILM PRODUCER ARI ARAD TO PRODUCE FIRST EVER WEB3 IP FEATURE FILM: HUXLEY

Huxley is first Web3 IP project for mega-producer Ari Arad

CREATED BY HALO INFINITE DESIGNER BEN MAURO, HUXLEY MAKES MARK IN NEW VIRTUAL TERRITORY

We're honored to have Ari Arad as part of this epic saga.. At Feature, we’re building multi-platform experiences across the meta and physical worlds and we could not be more excited.” — CEO Steven Llous

STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUXLEY HAS ALREADY SET THE RECORD FOR THE MOST EXPENSIVE DIGITAL COMIC EVER SOLD AT A PRICE OF 43 ETH ($184,000)

Feature, a Web3 studio, and HUXLEY today announce Hollywood powerhouse Ari Arad will lead production on the film adaptation of the successful Web3 project. Arad will join Oscar nominated VFX Designer Jerome Chen as producer and pioneer, becoming the first ever project in the Web3 space to become a blockbuster film. The HUXLEY feature film will bring viewers into an action packed digital universe created by Ben Mauro, concept designer behind Halo Infinite, Elysium, Chappie and more. Arad, known for bringing the world’s most beloved comics to life at Marvel Studios, will join Chen to bring Mauro’s decade-long work with HUXLEY to life on the big screen. It also marks the first collaboration with Arad and Feature, the Web3 studio behind the HUXLEY project and its silver screen adaptation.

HUXLEY is a six-issue graphic novel series created by Mauro that encompasses comics, a video-game, metaverse experiences and a variety of digital and physical collectibles, in addition to the feature film. For years, Mauro has created characters and concept designs for some of the most successful franchises including Call of Duty, The Hobbit Trilogy, The Amazing Spiderman 2 and more. All the while, he has dedicated his time to perfecting every character, page and plot line in the HUXLEY’s post-apocalyptic narrative - 10 years in the making. The film adaption of HUXLEY will allow the project to leap from the hand-illustrated panels of his comic series onto screens across the world, becoming the first Web3 IP project to do so.

HUXLEY TRAILER for public release

This link will go live at 12pm on Thursday 02/24

https://youtu.be/Z1RoINHSWYk

The saga takes place on FURY-7, a planet ravaged by nuclear war and abandoned by most of humanity, where the remaining humans, robots and artificial intelligence must coexist in order to survive. When two Ronin warriors stumble upon an ancient Robot, Huxley, they unravel a mystery that may save the fate of humanity. A playable video-game vertical slice, designed by The Mandalorian and Ready Player One’s Jama Jurabaev, and HUXLEY metaverse experiences will debut later this year, leading up to the release of the film.

Arad has played an integral role in the creation of the film franchises for Iron Man, Ghost Rider and more. Currently, Arad has adaptations of hit video-game franchises coming to theaters with Uncharted and Borderlands. Alongside world-class visual effects supervisor Jerome Chen - known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man, Suicide Squad, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and more - Arad brings a wealth of comic-to-film experience to the HUXLEY Universe, specializing in the adaption of animated IP at the largest scale.

HUXLEY is the first major IP partnership for Feature - a new Web3 studio that leverages blockchain technology to empower the future of franchises. HUXLEY is the first major IP partnership for Feature - a new Web3 studio that leverages blockchain technology to empower the future of franchises. Feature built the project’s direct-to-community platform, propelling the graphic-novel series to sell out of 10,000 First Editions of ISSUE 1: The Discovery, and set the record for the most expensive digital comic and 17th most expensive comic ever sold at 43 ETH ($184,000).

Official Press Kit is here PRESS KIT

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1p2xVXjk_mhBnnazbx2OM91k8kzwWq4CA

If access to press kit is needed once clicking the link please email press contact below for full access.

Huxley trailer