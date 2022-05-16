Injured Hiker Rescued on Old Bridle Path

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 May 16, 2022

Franconia, NH – At 6:45 p.m. on May 13, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Old Bridle Path in Franconia. The hiker had dialed 911 after suffering a fall on a small stretch of ice covering the trail, approximately 1 mile from the trailhead. Volunteers with the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the trail to begin a rescue effort.

Rescuers met with the injured hiker, Jacob Chaloux, 33, of Deerfield, NH, and determined he would be able to hike with minor assistance, and not require a carryout in a rescue litter. The rescue party and injured hiker reached the trailhead safely at 9:15 p.m. Chaloux had been prepared for his hike and even wore microspike traction devices for large stretches of trail where ice is still persistent, but had attempted to navigate a short icy patch in a shaded portion of the trail without them when he slid and was injured.

Conservation Officers would like remind everyone that ice and snow persist at higher elevations of the White Mountains including most popular hiking trails. Being prepared with traction devices and proper footwear is necessary to remain safe. To plan for a safe hike visit www.hikesafe.com.