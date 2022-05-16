Vietnamese PM receives leaders of Warburg Pincus, Glenfarne Group

VIETNAM, May 16 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received CEO of Warburg Pincus Charles Kay in New York on May 15 (US time) in New York. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received executives of Warburg Pincus and Glenfarne Group in New York on May 15 (US time), as part of his working visit to the US and the UN.

Meeting with CEO of Warburg Pincus Charles Kaye, PM Chính noted that it is necessary to improve the effectiveness of funding and focus on the key areas that can boost other fields.

He stressed Việt Nam is investing in developing strategic infrastructure, including digital and transport infrastructure, digital transformation, climate change fight, the capital market, calling on the private equity firm to promote sources of investment in Việt Nam in these areas.

Clarifying the issues of Warburg Pincus’s concern like the cooperation capability of Vietnamese companies, macro-economic stability, infrastructure, and logistics, the PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is ready to hold dialogue with enterprises so as to field their questions and help them operate successfully in the country, which shows the mutual trust, sincerity, sense of responsibility, and win-win cooperation.

He also asked enterprises, including Warburg Pincus, to fully implement their commitments and directly liaise with relevant ministries and sectors of Việt Nam to promote investment.

Kaye congratulated Việt Nam on its success in surmounting the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, noting that his firm is planning to increase investment in Việt Nam and will assist the country to develop strongly in the future.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has meeting with Brendan Duval, CEO of Glenfarne Group in New York on May 16. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Receiving Brendan Duval, CEO of Glenfarne Group, PM Chính welcomed the group’s interest in the energy transition in Việt Nam, and said that Việt Nam is about to issue the Electricity Development Plan VIII, which includes adjustments to the planning for the development of LNG power plants in the country’s coastal provinces. He said he hopes the group will invest in clean energy in Việt Nam.

Duval, for his part, said the group operates modern and flexible LNG plants around the world, and in the long term, it hopes to contribute to the energy transition in Việt Nam. — VNS