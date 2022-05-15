Pelosi Statement on Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York: “Americans across the country are praying for the Buffalo community in the wake of yesterday’s horrific, hate-fueled and racist mass shooting. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the people of Buffalo — and we thank the first responders for their heroism. “Another community has been shattered by the horrors of gun violence and the scourge of bigotry, fueled by rampant hatred spreading on social media and on leading television networks — as we have tragically seen in El Paso, Charleston and countless more communities. While authorities continue to investigate this unconscionable attack as an act of hate, let me make crystal clear: domestic terror has no place in America. “Moved by the survivors who have turned their anguish into activism, House Democrats have led the charge in the Congress for life-saving gun safety legislation, passing the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act. Additionally, the House will continue to consider additional measures to strengthen efforts to combat domestic terrorism. We must never stop fighting to end the bloodshed — because enough is enough.” # # #