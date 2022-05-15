Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,734 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York:

 

“Americans across the country are praying for the Buffalo community in the wake of yesterday’s horrific, hate-fueled and racist mass shooting.  Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the people of Buffalo — and we thank the first responders for their heroism.

 

“Another community has been shattered by the horrors of gun violence and the scourge of bigotry, fueled by rampant hatred spreading on social media and on leading television networks — as we have tragically seen in El Paso, Charleston and countless more communities.  While authorities continue to investigate this unconscionable attack as an act of hate, let me make crystal clear: domestic terror has no place in America. 

 

“Moved by the survivors who have turned their anguish into activism, House Democrats have led the charge in the Congress for life-saving gun safety legislation, passing the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act.  Additionally, the House will continue to consider additional measures to strengthen efforts to combat domestic terrorism.  We must never stop fighting to end the bloodshed — because enough is enough.” 

 

# # #

 

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Racist Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.