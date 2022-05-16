7th Annual MarketsandMarkets High Potent Medicines Conference - Challenges in Development & Deployment
2-day event discussing trends, challenges & disruptions within the HPAPI Industry.PUNE, MH , INDIA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
HPAPI’s or Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are a niche of pharma compounds which bring about a biological response at a very low dosage. With cancer research ramping up due to technological innovations, the subsequent growth of HPAPI’s is evident. Allowing for great management & recovery from cancers, tumors and other chronic illnesses, highly potent medicines are being preferred & are in demand as they allow for great results with minimal exposure to medication for patients.
Having said that, several factors create hinderances within the drug development life cycle of highly potent medicines. Discrepancies in accurate classification of HPAPI’s into appropriate occupational exposure band (OEB), huge investments into state-of-the-art laboratories, high risk of cross contamination & extremely tricky and fragile handling requirements are few which spring to mind.
The 7th ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS HIGH POTENT MEDICINES CONFERENCE scheduled from 25th–26th MAY 2022 in LONDON, UK aims to explore groundbreaking advances, future applications, regulatory developments, upcoming challenges & the roadmap for future growth of the HPAPI industry.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
o Process Development and scaling up of HPAPI’s.
o Strategies for effective outsourcing partnerships.
o Training sessions on handling of complex high potent compounds & discussion on containment strategies for HPAPI’s.
o Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross contamination.
o Regulatory Landscape - Understanding the updated regulatory guidelines in the HPAPI lifecycle.
o Hazard Assessment Classifications
A GLIMPSE AT THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
o Fabio Zenobi, EHS Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals - Italy
o Stefano Butti, Sales Director, Food Pharma Systems (FPS) - Italy
o Thomas Adam, Head of Global Quality Assurance Chemical APIs, Bayer – Germany
o David O’Connell, Director, Scientific Affairs, PCI Pharma Services – UK
o Martin Axon, Senior Principal, Occupational Hygienist, SafeBridge – Europe
o William Hawkins, Managing Toxicologist, SafeBridge – Europe
o Richard Arnette, Manager, Industrial Hygiene and Toxicology, Pharmascience – Canada
o Kenneth Farrugia, Operations Manager, MINT Health – Malta
o Fred Ohsiek, Senior Validation Manager, Ecolab – USA
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
email us here