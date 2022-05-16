New Report Compares Most Expensive Countries and Cities for Coworking in a 2022 Global Hot Desk Price Index

On average, global hot desk prices increased by 9% between 2021-2022, rising from $189 USD per month to $206 USD.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between January 2021 and January 2022, the average price for a monthly hot desk rental at a coworking space increased by 9 percent globally, according to the latest report from Coworking Insights, the leading news source for data-led analysis of the flexible workspace industry.

Coworking Insights’ 2022 Hot Desk Price Index Report compares pricing from 19,500 coworking spaces in 172 countries across six continents to provide evidence of the demand for shared workspace.

The report provides a comparative analysis of several key data points, including:

- Top 100 countries with the most expensive monthly averages for hot desks

- Hot desk price evolution by continent from 2018 to present

- Top 250 cities with the most expensive monthly averages for hot desks

Of the countries that were examined, Switzerland ranked as the country with the most expensive monthly hot desk price at $361 USD per month. Hong Kong came in second place at $344 USD per month, and Qatar ranked third at $314 USD per month.

When comparing the world’s most expensive cities for coworking hot desks, Zug in Switzerland claimed the top spot, with monthly pricing of $439 USD on average. Santa Monica in California (which ranked first in 2020) came in second place at $431 USD per month, with Zurich ranking third at $428 USD per month.

This is Coworking Insights’ fourth annual release of its Hot Desk Price Index, which offers year-by-year comparisons of many critical data points, such as price evolution by continent between 2018 and 2022.

As such, the report revealed some noteworthy insights by comparing four years of recent data. For example, eight out of the top 10 most expensive cities for coworking hot desks were located in Switzerland, with two located in California. This demonstrates the high cost of living and real estate prices in both markets, which has remained consistent in past years of this analysis.

“This year’s data also illustrates an interesting trend with regards to space closures in the wake of Covid-19,” said Madison Maidment, Chief Operating Officer of Coworker. “Our data between January 2021 and December 2021 shows that 811 coworking spaces permanently closed their doors to members. The average hot desk price of these closed spaces was $172 per month, much lower than the global average of $206.

“By removing these closed spaces from our database, the global average price for hot desking increases and fits the assumption that smaller, independent spaces with fewer resources were most vulnerable during Covid-19. On the whole, the larger, better capitalized spaces were positioned to remain operational during 2021 with higher monthly hot desk pricing and often catered toward a higher-end demographic,” said Maidment.

To view the full report, visit www.coworkinginsights.com/reports.

###

About Coworking Insights:

Coworking Insights provides the latest data-led insights about the coworking industry, including news stories, interviews from operators, and comparative reports. Coworking Insights is part of The Instant Group and an affiliate publication of Coworker, an online marketplace for discovering and booking over 19,500 coworking spaces in 172 countries around the world.

About The Instant Group:

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant’s digital platforms constitute the world’s largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies.

Instant’s approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Amex, Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

www.theinstantgroup.com

www.instantoffices.com