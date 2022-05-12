Plaza Premium Group Joins Coworker.com, Offering Access to Award-winning Airport Hospitality Services and Lounges

A network of airport lounges will increase the supply of flexible workspace globally

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworker.com, an online marketplace for coworking spaces, has recently integrated nearly 120 premier airport lounges owned by Plaza Premium Group (PPG) into its global network. Bringing on the entire PPG network to Coworker will augment the coworking marketplace’s network of 20,000 workspaces with non-traditional workspace options for the first time.

With the addition of PPG’s high-end airport lounges, clients and users of Coworker will now be able to make reservations at lounges in 70 international airports and 30 countries, such as at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York; San Francisco International Airport; Heathrow Airport in London; Sydney Airport in Australia; and Singapore Changi Airport. Moreover, users will be able to access PPG’s spaces at a discounted rate when booking through Coworker.

Coworker.com was recently acquired by The Instant Group as one of a series of mergers to create the world’s largest marketplace for flexible workspace. The deal between PPG and Coworker.com means that those airport lounge sites from PPG will become available to users across Instant’s network.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with PPG, which marks the expansion of our supply targets to move beyond office spaces and into alternative professional spaces like business lounges, event space, and private office spaces,” said Madison Maidment, COO of Coworker. “This partnership will provide our members access to premium workspaces while in transit, aligning with our mission to provide professional on-demand workspace globally.

“With hybrid-working adoption increasing around the world, the ability to find alternative places to work has become a critical element of the supply of flexible workspace. Businesses are looking for agile solutions that allow their staff to be productive, even when travelling, and our deal with PPG will make this process seamless for the end user customer.”

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, PPG comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS; and a range of Airport Dining concepts. PPG has also developed Smart Traveler, a mobile-app based global airport membership program.

By joining the Coworker marketplace, PPG’s lounges will be discoverable by professionals in need of a private, quiet workspace while traveling. With plans to expand its number of lounges from 250 to over 500 lounges by 2024/25 through growing the Plaza Premium Lounge venues and through affiliate lounge networks, PPG also formed a strategic partnership with Dragon Pass International (DragonPass), the world-leading airport ecosystem digital platform provider.

According to Bora Isbulan, Deputy CEO of Plaza Premium Group, “The partnership with Coworker is timely as business travel is expected to increase this year, with the revival of air travel across the globe. In the last two years alone, we have expanded our airport lounges from 180 to over 250 across over 70 international airports. Coworker members will be able to look forward to these new additions and enjoy our best-in-class hospitality at our Plaza Premium Lounges. Our lounges provide dedicated workspaces and plenty of facilities and services to suit the different needs of our guests.”

About Coworker, Inc.: Coworker is an online marketplace for discovering, booking, and reviewing coworking spaces around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in both Toronto, Ontario and Barcelona, Spain, Coworker offers end-to-end enterprise office solutions, search and direct workspace bookings, office broker services, and an international pass (Global Pass) for coworking access. Described by the Financial Times as an “innovation to watch,” the company’s network currently contains 20,000 coworking spaces in 172 countries.

About Plaza Premium Group: With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and has facilities in over 250 locations of more than 70 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS; and a range of Airport Dining concepts. The Group has also developed Smart Traveler, a mobile-app based global airport membership program that is designed for air travelers, offering a uniquely-curated perks, benefits, and rewards experience through points earning and redemption. In addition to its own brands, Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express, Capital One, and many more.

About The Instant Group: The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant’s digital platforms constitute the world’s largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customised managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant’s approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Amex, Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

