On the ADP Marketplace, EMP Trust HR has been promoted to Platinum Partner status

We're looking forward to expanding our cooperation with ADP so that we can help even more businesses modernize their HR procedures using our award-winning, integrated technologies””GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Human Capital Management provider (HCM), EMP Trust HR is honored to be recognized as an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner.
— Mary Abraham, EMP Trust Major Accounts Manager
As part of their new ADP Marketplace Innovator Partner Program, ADP Marketplace offered platinum designation to 20% of partners.
EMP Trust HR, the leading HCM provider that provides talent management and employee onboarding software for businesses announced that they have been recognized as an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner.
"EMP Trust HR is honored to work with ADP and to have been named an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner," said Mary Abraham, EMP Trust Major Accounts Manager. “We're looking forward to expanding our cooperation with ADP so that we can help even more businesses modernize their HR procedures using our award-winning, integrated technologies”
The combination of EMP Trust's platform and ADP Workforce Now provides a strategic HR solution that is highly regarded by all shared clients for creating inspired cultures that grow and retain excellent teams.
Added value:
The EMP Trust HR-ADP interface, which is available to ADP, ADP Marketplace, and ADP SmartCompliance® Tax Credits (ADP WOTC) customers, allows users to effortlessly transfer applicants into the next step of their employee lifecycle.
About EMP Trust HR:
EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee Onboarding, and Talent Management Software with over 600+ Enterprise and Large customers and supports employee onboarding across 40+ countries. They offer a comprehensive employee onboarding solution that can incorporate all HR required documents to be fully electronic; including Electronic Form I-9, Federal, State, City, and company-specific forms with an electronic signature capability. To learn more about EMP Trust HR please visit: https://www.emptrust.com
About ADP Marketplace
ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront that enables companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process, allowing them to create HR ecosystems for their businesses using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners.
Disclaimer:
ADP, ADP Marketplace and ADP SmartCompliance® Tax Credits (ADP WOTC) are registered trademarks for ADP.
