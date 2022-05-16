Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Ashland County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Ashtabula Conneaut Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Dorset Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 IPA Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga M & Y Care, LLC 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 MED Wanda C. Williams, C.N.P. 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 MED Darke Adams Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Franklin Ohio Department of Medicaid 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Lake Erie Commission 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Hamilton County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Madeira City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Silverton 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Hardin Village of Ada 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Harrison Stock Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Jackson Coal Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking North Fork Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Mahoning County Career and Technical Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina Wadsworth City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 FFR Meigs Chester Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Montgomery Miami Valley Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Muskingum Maysville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Salem Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pike Scioto Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Bloominggrove Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Cornell Abraxas Group LLC 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 MED Ross Liberty Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Scioto Green Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 IPA New Boston Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wheelersburg Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby West Central Ohio Network 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Stark Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Summit Barberton City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Trumbull County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Van Wert Willshire Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Wood Rossford Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search ### The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.