Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashland

Ashland County Regional Airport Authority

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Ashtabula

Conneaut Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Dorset Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

  IPA

Clermont

Milford Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

M & Y Care, LLC

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

 

Wanda C. Williams, C.N.P.

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 MED

Darke

Adams Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Franklin

Ohio Department of Medicaid

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Ohio Lake Erie Commission

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

Hamilton

Hamilton County Educational Service Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Madeira City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Village of Silverton

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Hardin

Village of Ada

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Harrison

Stock Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Jackson

Coal Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Lawrence

Rock Hill Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Licking

North Fork Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Medina

Wadsworth City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR

Meigs

Chester Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Montgomery

Miami Valley Fire District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Muskingum

Maysville Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Salem Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Pike

Scioto Valley Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Richland

Bloominggrove Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Cornell Abraxas Group LLC

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

Ross

Liberty Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Scioto

Green Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

  IPA

New Boston Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Wheelersburg Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Shelby

West Central Ohio Network

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Stark

Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Summit

Barberton City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County Family and Children First Council

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

Tuscarawas

New Philadelphia City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Van Wert

Willshire Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Wood

Rossford Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

