PixelPlex Reveals Facts About Its Blockchain Consulting Services

PixelPlex blockchain consulting helps ease corporate workflows and business pain points through propagating the adoption of the distributed ledger.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a blockchain-centric development and consulting company reveals some interesting information on its blockchain advisory services that are poised to help both small and large organizations key into decentralized ledger.
According to the company’s CEO, Alexei Dulub, its blockchain consultants aim to assist clients to improve their corporate workflow through the adoption of blockchain technology.
Irrespective of corporate goals, and business objectives, PixelPlex claims that it can provide the required insight that’s needed to proffer solutions to business pain points. Its blockchain consulting services don't just provide iconic use case examples, they also shape technically versatile and feasible solutions to bring mind-blowing efficiency.
PixelPlex’s advisory services entail blockchain implementation rationale; tokenomics development; financial modeling; tech stack advice; project management; blockchain training; product delivery; MVP creation; and industry insights integration.
Through the company’s tokenomics development, it helps to design efficient DeFi systems and unique NFTs that provide users with access to emerging markets. To help its clients reach the right investment pool, PixelPlex promotes STO campaigns or end-to-end tokenization.
PixelPlex also helps businesses turn their blockchain ideas into compelling and practical solutions. And to ensure this, the company first assesses the motive for creating a specific DLT. Thus, it scrutinizes planned solutions to ensure that it's both financially and technically viable.
PixelPlex’s expertise is renowned across multiple industries. Some examples of industries where PixelPlex can adopt blockchain technology include logistics; healthcare; retail; sharing economy, eGovernance, social media etc.
PixelPlex has a consulting process that ensures quality is maintained while performing its tasks. This process commences with research & analysis; then business processes analysis; competition analysis; initial requirements documentation; high-level estimation; user flow development; financial modeling; estimation; and finally project road mapping.
Ever since its launch in 2013, PixelPlex has pioneered distributed ledger tech to become a leading industry blockchain expert in several industries.
PixelPlex is a blockchain savvy company with over 9 years of experience in blockchain development and has implemented over 80 blockchain-centric projects.
