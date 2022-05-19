PixelPlex QA Services Help Guarantee Quality Software Standards
PixelPlex software testing and QA engineering services help prevent software loopholes and ensure solutions adhere to the best standards.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a software engineering company, enables supreme tech excellence, competitiveness, & accessibility with its quality assurance & software testing services. PixelPlex believes that product quality and business value should be at the core of any development process, as such, its services are focused on making this happen.
PixelPlex explains that it's always available to take on all kinds of QA services, whether it requires fixing a malfunctioning solution or a certified software quality assurance for a project.
PixelPlex has a team of highly trained QA engineers and software testers to ensure that solutions adhere to rock-solid principles. The company further highlighted that it aims to help clients maximize resource distribution in a manner that doesn’t compromise quality. It also ensures software performs fault-free by formulating solution-specific testing processes.
Viktor Pulyak, the CTO of PixelPlex, noted that its software testing services are fit for all developmental procedures. He further explains that the company is ready to partner with businesses across different niches, and ensure that solution matches their aspirations. Its software testing services includes quality assurance audit & consulting; software testing & QA engineering; software testing automation.
PixelPlex tackles vulnerabilities at early stages, identifies growth blockers within the solution’s framework and addresses bottlenecks needed to reach targeted goals.
PixelPlex helps software development companies and businesses handle and balance QA automation with QA testing to ensure top-notch performance in all use cases, irrespective of the device. Either by test automation or manually, PixelPlex evaluates code quality from both the machine's and the user's perspective.
Viktor also noted that the company tackles stand-alone problems within tech domains. For example, it can deliver detailed mobile testing services like cross-platform and native testing, error testing, and network connectivity checks. It can also perform web application testing for each development stage.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a technological innovator with full-blown software development; UX/UI design; software testing; and consulting services. It has offices in 5 countries and has successfully developed for top brands across the world.
