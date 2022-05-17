PixelPlex Provides Updated Information About Its IT Consulting Services
PixelPlex’s IT consulting services help industry giants and SMEs revamp their technology processes.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelPlex, a highly reputable B2B solution provider, is helping corporate entities incorporate transformative technologies through its IT consulting services.
The full-cycle software developer provides services that can help its clients investigate the veracity of their concepts, choose tech stacks to implement them, and create highly innovative yet easy-to-use tech products.
Irrespective of the complexity of a business, PixelPlex spur the innovation needed to aid optimum workflow efficiency. Some benefits of its services entail helping startups to achieve quick product rollout; improving innovation in corporate workflows; building intuitive tech strategies for governments.
Be it a new idea, or a fully-functional tech solution, PixelPlex helps its clients add cutting edge features that can improve profitability. It has a track record of helping its clients outperform competitors–thereby improving their market dominance.
PixelPlex’s IT consulting service entails tech-powered enterprise transformation; IT product strategy consulting; tech advisory; and dedicated IT consulting. Through its “better safe than sorry strategy,” PixelPlex addresses every point in its client’s IT maintenance agenda for better effectiveness.
According to PixelPlex’s CEO, the team aims to cover all the details. Thus, the company’s IT consulting services ensure that its client’s business and technical needs are well catered for. Beyond this, PixelPlex also focuses on the intricacies of its clients' industry, and niches where it has demonstrated excellence including healthcare; logistics; oil & gas; real estate; sharing economy; banking; and fintech.
PixelPlex’s T-shaped experts have a unique problem-solving approach that ensures its clients’ products hit the market in the fastest time frame possible. This approach entails the discovery (research) phase; strategizing; and implementation.
As of now, PixelPlex has developed over 450 highly impactful solutions for companies in diverse niches. Some super-tech that PixelPlex currently champions include blockchain technology, IoT, cognitive computing, extended reality, and web & mobile solutions.
A sneak peek at its portfolio of projects shows that it has a firm grasp of advanced technologies, and it's willing to help clients around the globe fulfill their sci-fi goals.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a high-reaching IT consulting company with over a decade of experience introducing impactful technology to SMEs, big businesses, and governmental entities.
