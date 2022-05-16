Biomass Secure Power Inc. files Quarterly Results for period ending March 21, 2022

Biomass Secure Power Inc. files Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for 3rd Quarter Ending March 31, 2022

Biomass Secure Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMSPF)

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Secure Power Inc. Files Quarterly Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

Chilliwack British Columbia, May 16, 2022: Biomass Secure Power Inc. (BSP) (OTC Market Pinksheets: BMSPF) has filed quarterly reports for nine months ending March 31, 2022. The filings can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

BSP has provided clients Biocoal samples for lab testing , upon satisfactory test results (expected in May). The Company believes clients will sign an MOU’s and make down payments for purchase of samples up to 8,000 tonnes. The samples will be used for test burns in both power plants and steel mills. When test firing meets previously defined scopes this will lead to long term off-take agreements being signed.

BSP management team will be onsite for burn tests and will record them for display on Company website.

Biocoal samples provided for lab testing contain 21.4GJ per tonne for power plants and 24.5GJ per tonne for steel mills.

About the Company

Biomass Secure Power Inc. owns patented processes for the manufacture of Biocoal, a replacement fuel used in coal fired power plants and steel mills. Biocoal reduces CO2 emissions by up to 96% compared with other coal firing applications. The BSP process produces Biocoal containing 21.5 GJ/T at a cost to the market, like whitewood pellets containing 17.4 GJ/t. The Company has produced samples up to 24.5 GJ/t currently being tested by clients interested in metallurgical applications.

BSP believes climate change is the world’s number one challenge and is committed to reducing CO2 entering the atmosphere and will continue its research efforts to reduce CO2 emissions,

Filings available at www.sedar.com

Safe Harbour Statement: This information includes certain “forward-looking statements”. The forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, objectives, and goals of the Company management with respect to future events and financial performance. They are based on assumptions and estimates, which are believed reasonable at the time such statements are made. However, actual results could differ materially from anticipated results.

On Behalf of the Board, BIOMASS SECURE POWER INC

“Jim Carroll

Jim Carroll, President - CEO