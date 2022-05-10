Biomass Secure Power Inc. and Sunyani Energy Inc. Sign MOU to build Biocoal Plant in Suriname

Biomass Secure Energy Inc. and Sunyani Energy Inc. to build one million tonne Biocoal plant in Suriname

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Secure Power Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement

Chilliwack British Columbia, May 10, 2022: Biomass Secure Power Inc. (BSP) (OTC Market Pinksheets: BMSPF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sunyani Energy Inc. to build a one million tonne Biocoal plant in Suriname. Each party will have a 50% stake in the new company.

BSP brings patented technologies and off-take agreements to the Sunyani Project. Sunyani Energy will provide plant site for construction, a long-term fibre supply agreement, that is sustainable and renewable, as well as funding for the project. Sunyani owns a port facility in Suriname from which Biocoal will be exported.

BSP has produced and supplied Biocoal for lab testing. Two test samples have been produced: 21.4 GJ/t for power plants and 24.5 GJ/t for steel mills. The demand for Biocoal is enormous, a trading company active in this field has provided information that indicates current demand for sub-bituminous coal is currently running at two billion tonnes per annum worldwide.

About the Company

Biomass Secure Power Inc. owns a patented processes for the manufacture of Biocoal, a replacement fuel used in coal fired power plants. Biocoal reduces CO2 emissions by up to 96% compared with other coal firing applications. The BSP process produces Biocoal containing 21.5 GJ/T at a cost to the market, similar to whitewood pellets containing 17.4 GJ/t. The Company has produced samples up to 24.5 GJ/t currently being tested by clients interested in metallurgical applications.

BSP believes climate change is the world’s number one challenge and is committed to reducing CO2 entering the atmosphere and will continue its research efforts to reduce CO2 emissions,

