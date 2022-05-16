Submit Release
Derby/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

        

 

CASE#: 22A5001952 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 5/15/2022, 1830 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed 

 

  

 

ACCUSED:  Tamieka Demo                                        

 

AGE: 20 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT 

 

  

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault. 

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

            On 5/15/2022, at approximately 1830 hours, while on patrol in the Town of Newport Center, a dark colored SUV, traveling east on Vermont Route 105, passed my stationary location at a high rate of speed. Stationary radar was activated and provided a reading of 72MPH. This section of Vermont Route 105 is a posted 35MPH zone. The vehicle stopped a short distance later and Tamieka Demo was identified as the operator. Demo was issued a speeding ticket as well as a criminal citation for the charge of excessive speed. 

 

 

 

Court Action: Yes 

 

Court Date: 6/28/22 

 

Court: Orleans 

 

Lodged – NA 

 

Bail: NA 

 

Mug Shot: N

 

 

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

