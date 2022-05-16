Derby/Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/15/2022, 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Tamieka Demo
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/15/2022, at approximately 1830 hours, while on patrol in the Town of Newport Center, a dark colored SUV, traveling east on Vermont Route 105, passed my stationary location at a high rate of speed. Stationary radar was activated and provided a reading of 72MPH. This section of Vermont Route 105 is a posted 35MPH zone. The vehicle stopped a short distance later and Tamieka Demo was identified as the operator. Demo was issued a speeding ticket as well as a criminal citation for the charge of excessive speed.
Court Action: Yes
Court Date: 6/28/22
Court: Orleans
Lodged – NA
Bail: NA
Mug Shot: N
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881