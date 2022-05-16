Derby/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/15/2022, 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Tamieka Demo

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/15/2022, at approximately 1830 hours, while on patrol in the Town of Newport Center, a dark colored SUV, traveling east on Vermont Route 105, passed my stationary location at a high rate of speed. Stationary radar was activated and provided a reading of 72MPH. This section of Vermont Route 105 is a posted 35MPH zone. The vehicle stopped a short distance later and Tamieka Demo was identified as the operator. Demo was issued a speeding ticket as well as a criminal citation for the charge of excessive speed.

Court Action: Yes

Court Date: 6/28/22

Court: Orleans

Lodged – NA

Bail: NA

Mug Shot: N