To Ease COVID Fatigue and Reignite Hope, INC Distributes 500 Care Packages in British Columbia, Canada

B.C., CANADA, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) recently held a series of outreach programs called “My Countrymen, My Brethren” in British Columbia, Canada , which aim to uplift and help members and non-members alike amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.The Aria Banquet and Convention Centre, with a seating capacity of 2000, was the venue for the event held on May 9, 2022. This occasion was a successful continuation of the INC outreach events held simultaneously on May 1 at the worship buildings of the INC in Surrey, Burnaby, and Victoria on Vancouver Island.During the activity, the INC shared a message of hope based on the Bible with those in attendance, along with various uplifting video presentations. After the event, complimentary food was served while care packages—consisting of snacks, personal hygiene items, towels, and a Pasugo: God’s Message magazine—were handed out as well.A total of 500 care packages were distributed during the event.Supervising Minister of the Ecclesiastical District of British Columbia, Brother Moriel D. Cadacio acknowledged that many people were hit hard by the pandemic.“Today, life is really difficult. A simple gesture of help can give people joy in their hearts. What we gave today is not much, but it will make them happy,” he said.Such activities of the INC were in fulfillment of the Biblical teachings to show care and love for one’s fellowmen.“Receiving things like [these] from you guys, it’s something good for me, it’s helpful,” said Andre Mahoro, a guest and a recipient of a care package. He said that such gestures were uplifting. “Keep a heart like this.”Another guest, Laica Atete who was originally from Rwanda, shared how the act of kindness made an impact on her. “It made me feel seen and valued because it’s thoughtful. You don’t get these kinds of care packages every day.”The INC maintains multiple socio-civic platforms, such as “INC Giving” and “Aid to Humanity.” “My Countrymen, My Brethren” is a project launched in 2013 to link different cultures and communities to the Church. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) also holds “Aid To Humanity” events worldwide.“We will continue to do these acts of kindness. We will continue to give tokens of appreciation, care packages through the 'Aid To Humanity' to those who are in need, with the help and mercy of course of our Almighty God,” Brother Cadacio said.The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914, by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo. In 107 years, the INC has spread to 159 countries and territories with its members belonging to 147 nationalities and races through the dynamic leadership of the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo. ###About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of ChristFor more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/

