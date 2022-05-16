Joining The Front Lines: Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen Launches Wildcat Emergency Services (WES) Division

Wildcat Logo Wildcat Sentinel UL Generator Wildcat Patriot

Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen (eNGines-LPG) is proud to join the front lines by launching the Wildcat Emergency Services (WES) division of the company.

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devastating forest fires can spread uncontrollably overnight with the proper weather conditions. Hurricanes can change their projected paths and exceed their projected strength category, causing massive damage and suffering with little notice. Tornados and earthquakes can happen with almost zero warning, and sometimes even at night when people are the least prepared for them. While first responders and various levels of government agencies prepare in advance as best they can for natural and man-made disasters, the fact remains that disasters can be very unpredictable on three vital factors: The total area effected, the severity, and the duration of the event. Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen (eNGines-LPG) is proud to join the front lines by launching the Wildcat Emergency Services (WES) division of the company. Wildcat Emergency Services was created to offer disaster relief services designed to help communities deal with power outages and livelihood disruptions during disasters. These services include backup power rentals, equipment rentals, mechanics and operators, fuel deliveries, mobile trailers, restroom facilities, trucking, fencing, and other security products.Through Engines LPG’s national connections with various suppliers and distributors, clients such as state and local agencies, medical providers, first responders, and businesses of all sizes can make a call to the team at WES to locate the resources that they need. Wildcat Emergency Services can even provide over the phone consulting for contingency planning.“The team at Wildcat Emergency Services (WES) helps disaster relief managers prevent or minimize critical infrastructure disruption during power outages caused by storms, floods, fires, earthquakes, or man-made disasters. Consider our team as an extension of your team should the need arise from a disaster. Our relationships are built to secure the critical resources that you need, when you need them most,” says President Matthew Roeser.About Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power GenEngines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen is an American standby and backup power generator manufacturer that focuses on environmentally safe fuels, quality components, and customization no other generator company currently offers. Formed in 2013, Engines LPG LLC is growing rapidly through Dealer expansion, corporate sales, and government bid awards.Learn more at: www.WildcatPowerGen.com

