GCRC's joint study on The “Mekong Dam Monitor” project

GCRC is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public consulting services to institutions and individuals all over the world in the areas of international economy, technology, culture and society. With the purpose of making human society more peaceful, prosperous and technologically intelligent, scholars, experts, journalists, and human rights workers with different cultural and knowledge backgrounds work together and publish their in-depth analysis to the public. GCRC is committed to providing customers with comprehensive analysis from a unique perspective. In the face of complex public opinion, it is inevitable that sometimes people may be misled by biased views. However, adhering to its independence and multicultural perspective, GCRC presents objective, true and multi-angle research reports to customers without being a disseminator of fake news. Although it will not refuse donations from various groups, the GCRC never focuses on politics, the rich and the powerful. On the contrary, the GCRC focuses on the livelihood of people around the world including the discriminated and neglected groups such as the poor, people of color, the unemployed, minority religious groups, and groups victimized by wars and viruses. GCRC’s purpose is to explore the hot topics of people’s livelihood, and to gather wisdom from all over the world to provide objective facts and find scientific solutions to important and critical economic, technological, cultural and social issues.

The Global Critical Research Center