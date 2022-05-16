Expanding The Multiverse
This week on SoundSplash we explore the Mantravine, where the sacred sounds twist and turn to flourish and provide us a path into the Multiverse.JAPAN, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantravine is a tribe of sonic alchemists mixing shamanic rhythms with world music, live instruments and psychedelic dance grooves. They evoke primal dancing with ancient mantras, electrifying guitar, global beats, funky horns, syncopated basslines and organic frequencies. Its psychedelic sound has reached audiences at festivals in New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Hawaii, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and Singapore.
Multiverse features Muhammad Farhan (Trumpet) Isuru Wijesoma (Guitar) Eriko Murakami (Trombone) Rupak George (Ableton) Abhinav Tyagi (Artwork) Chill Sessions Records (Mastering) and appears on the Asama EP
Now it’s time to dive into the Metaverse with the release of Multiverse at Week Three of SoundSplash!
Read more about our Splash Pass at https://medium.com/@daorecords/the-splash-pass-is-here-8e6643c79e85
As we do each week, Splash Passes are available up until 2 hours before the drop and give you access to the earliest Generation NFTs for only 5 $NEAR.
COP IT NOW
Community Partner: Roke.to
We’re stoked to have Roke.to join us as our Community Partner for Week Three of SoundSplash!
“For a freelancer, artist, community member, new project, or any other earner, own your funds at any moment. Don’t be deluded with payroll, all your finances become predictable and accessible. Withdraw funds at any moment without locks, penalties and fees.”
Visit roke.to online to learn more!
Experience The Drop
Step into the Metaverse for all the action! We kick things off with an AMA with Vandal, an Interview with Rupak (Mantravine), song preview and an exclusive Matravine DJ Set!
May 18th 2022
10AM EST / 4PM CET / 10PM KL
bit.ly/SoundSplashSpace
Got an ETH wallet? Head to the DAOrecords HQ inside Cryptovoxels to experience the drop LIVE!
Got a NEAR wallet? Join us in RealityChain’s 2DVerse, where the mobile experience is the perfect solution! (https://near.realitychain.io/2dcity/index.html?pos=x-192y-34)
Become Part Of The DAORecords Community
TeleGram: https://t.me/DAOrecords_Community
Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/Zp8KPJB
Article Provided By ADAM 4 Artists
Contact Us for More Info:
sales@YourADAM.com