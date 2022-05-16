Blacklisted Technologies LLC announces the launch of Blacklisted Token
MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blacklisted Technologies LLC, a Blockchain and Web3.0 development company, is excited to announce the upcoming pre-sale launch of Blacklisted Token ($BLKT).
BLKT is a decentralized finance token built on the BNB Chain offering holders 10 percent reflection rewards in BUSD, a stablecoin pegged 1:1 with the U.S. Dollar. Blacklisted Token also incorporates an additional tax of 4 percent to their auto liquidity protocol utility and 1 percent to marketing. The liquidity pool of Blacklisted Token will be locked for a period of five years. Blacklisted looks to build a community of holders built on honesty and transparency by putting their names and faces to the project.
The pre-sale for Blacklisted Token will launch on June 1, 2022 on the PinkSale platform, and will be trading on the PancakeSwap Decentralized Exchange once the pre-sale is complete.
Blacklisted Technologies LLC believes that their upcoming Old West-themed massively online role-playing game (MMORPG), codenamed Fort Black, will provide further utility to Blacklisted Token by providing a Play-to-Earn economy for its players while also providing additional trading volume with the implementation of the token.
About Blacklisted Technologies LLC
Blacklisted Technologies LLC is a Florida-registered limited liability company in the Blockchain and Web3.0 development space. Started by, Joshua Flint, a former aerospace and defense technician and programmer, and Charles Burger Sr., a former financial analyst, Blacklisted Technologies looks to stay on the bleeding edge of their industry. For more information, visit www.blkt.io and follow along on social media @BlacklistedTkn.
