INVZI Unveils the World’s Smallest 140W GaN Charger for Tech Enthusiasts
Known for its premium products that support Apple devices, INVZI expands its offerings to include 140W and 67W GaN USB-C chargers with PD 3.1
We are excited to announce our new GaN chargers that offer incredibly fast power packed into the world’s smallest charging device.”INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Technology Innovations LTD (INVZI), an award-winning electronic product designer, has unveiled the world’s smallest 140W and 67W USB-C GaN chargers for MacBook Pro and Air users. Designed with the new Power Delivery 3.1 charging protocol, 140W GaN Charger provides 140W Max power for New M1 MacBook Pro 16” (the first MacBook with PD 3.1). The product offers three USB-C ports and three times more charging power than traditional Apple chargers.
— Dr. Tony, CEO of INVZI
The 140W charger fast-charges 50 percent battery of the M1 MacBook Pro 16" with MagSafe 3 Cable in just 30 minutes. This provides charging speeds two times faster than the 100W GaN charger, which charges to 50 percent battery in 60 minutes.
“We are excited to announce our new GaN chargers that offer incredibly fast power packed into the world’s smallest charging device,” said Dr. Tony, CEO of INVZI. “Our mission is to solve consumers’ charging and connection needs with high-quality and efficient products that blend seamlessly into the home. This new product is a game changer in the electronics industry and provides an almost invisible solution for charging your laptop incredibly fast.”
INVZI designs have won awards for innovation at the world’s most influential tech event, the CES®, in both 2021 and 2022 for its flagship docking station and power hub products.
The company’s designs are backed by crowdfunding support that has allowed them to produce and scale their products to the award-winning solutions they are today. Crowdfunding helped shape the company’s products to its customers’ needs and design preferences, and the new GaN Chargers are now available for backing on Indiegogo here.
Learn more about INVZI products at www.invzi.com.
About INVZI
INVZI is an electronics designer and creator of award-winning tech products for MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and other consumer electronic devices. The company’s mission is to design technology that becomes elegantly invisible in your daily life. INVZI designs have won awards for innovation at the world’s most influential tech event, the CES®, in both 2021 and 2022. For more information, visit www.invzi.com.
