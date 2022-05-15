Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drug; Operating Without Owner's Consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002897
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/15/2022 at 0603 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89, Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug; Operating Without Owner’s Consent
ACCUSED: Joshua Manners
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a suspicious call regarding a motor vehicle traveling south on Interstate 89. Troopers located the vehicle at the gas station off exit 4 in Randolph. Subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Joshua Manners, was operating the vehicle without the owner’s consent. Manners was also showing signs of drug impairment. Manners was arrested and subsequently lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox. He was ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/31/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper Lambert
Vermont State Police- Middlesex
1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT
(802)229-9191