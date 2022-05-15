Submit Release
UPDATE: Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drug; Operating Without Owner's Consent; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drugs

UPDATE: OFFENSE ADDED

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A3002897

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2022 at 0603 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89, Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug; Operating Without Owner’s Consent; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Manners                                   

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a suspicious call regarding a motor vehicle traveling south on Interstate 89. Troopers located the vehicle at the gas station off exit 4 in Randolph. Subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Joshua Manners, was operating the vehicle without the owner’s consent. Manners was also showing signs of drug impairment. Manners was arrested and subsequently lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox. He was ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/31/2022 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper Lambert

Vermont State Police- Middlesex

1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT

(802)229-9191

 

