Westminster/Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002955
TROOPER: Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/15/2022
LOCATION: Fisher Hill Road, Grafton
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Brian Baldacchino
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/14/2022 at approximately 2229 hours, Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence on Fisher Hill Road, in the town of Grafton, County of Windham, Vermont, for a suspicious call. During the course of the investigation, Brian Baldacchino was found to have committed two separate violations of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, as well as Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Baldacchino was arrested and processed for the offenses. He was ordered to be held without bail and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 5/16/22 1230
COURT: Windham
LODGED – LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: Hold without bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
