Westminster/Multiple Charges

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002955

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2022

LOCATION: Fisher Hill Road, Grafton

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Brian Baldacchino

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/14/2022 at approximately 2229 hours, Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence on Fisher Hill Road, in the town of Grafton, County of Windham, Vermont, for a suspicious call. During the course of the investigation, Brian Baldacchino was found to have committed two separate violations of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, as well as Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Baldacchino was arrested and processed for the offenses. He was ordered to be held without bail and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 5/16/22 1230

COURT: Windham

LODGED – LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: Hold without bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov