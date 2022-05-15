Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4002544

TROOPER: Tpr Pat Tingle                              

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/14/22 @ 2330 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 in Rutland City

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED:  Jarrod Colburn 

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/14/22 at approximately 2300 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that was failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 7 in Rutland Town. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Curtis Avenue in the City of Rutland. The operator, Jarrod Colburn displayed several indicators of impairment during the stop. He was screened for impairment and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Colburn was transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks where he was processed before ultimately being released. Criminal charges are pending the result of a blood test. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22   @ 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

MUGSHOT: Attached

 

