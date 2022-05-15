Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002544
TROOPER: Tpr Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/14/22 @ 2330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 in Rutland City
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Jarrod Colburn
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/14/22 at approximately 2300 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that was failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 7 in Rutland Town. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Curtis Avenue in the City of Rutland. The operator, Jarrod Colburn displayed several indicators of impairment during the stop. He was screened for impairment and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Colburn was transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks where he was processed before ultimately being released. Criminal charges are pending the result of a blood test.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
MUGSHOT: Attached