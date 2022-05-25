Paradise Valley Palatial Estate at Wholesale Value

Flyer Judson rendering Judson Yard Hallway Limestone Interiors

Value add property by Ritz Carlton Resort, Paradise Valley, Arizona. Buy in at: $500 per SQFT finish the build at: $200 SQFT sell it for above $1,200 per SQFT

PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Ultimate Guard Gated Home, adjacent to Ritz Carlton Resort offers the highest levels of luxury, security and privacy. Within the guard-gated Judson Estates, Paradise Valley, one of the country’s most desired zip codes.Built commercial grade with concrete, ICFs and steel roof trusses, the two-level Santa Barbara/Tuscan home comprises 26,393 square feet of livable space (32,115 square feet including loggias and patios), with room for expansion on a 1.6-acre mountain view cul-de-sac lot, 6659 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.“This extraordinary property is being offered close to $500 per square foot; new-builds at this construction level are trading above $1,500 per square foot” says Frank Aazami, principal of the Private Client Group, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Scottsdale. “And, because this palatial home is in the last few months of construction and interior finishes, it can be personalized to your taste if you act now”Distinguished by rows of grand columns, arches, groin vault hallways and other rich Italian villa details, the home is distinguished by a 4,634-square-foot sub-level car collector’s garage as well as a four-car main-level RV-height garage.Featuring a presidential-suite-sized master bedroom and bathroom on the ground level, the home also has multiple guest suites; an office/library; and a spectacular chef’s kitchen.In addition, reminiscent of Venice, a front-courtyard reflecting pool wraps an “island” dining room, and another reflecting pool in the back yard dramatizes the heated diving pool/spa area which also includes an almost 1,000-square-foot pool house including a barbecue.In the 14,490-square-foot sub-level, the collector garage can showcase as many as 20 classics or become a ball room/event center for large-scale entertaining and fund-raising. From the main level, three stairways and an elevator provide access to the sub-level. Large light wells illuminate the cool underground space; in the same way, multiple skylights brighten the main level.Here, too, in the sub-level is a wine cellar capable of storing 10,000 bottles and an adjacent tasting/cigar room; a 1,377-square foot sport/gaming room large enough for a bowling lane, a batting area and a shooting range. The sub-level also has a 1,912-square-foot pool; theater; hair salon; exercise, steam and sauna rooms; a bank-grade vault for art, jewelry or garments; and a separate climate-controlled fur/clothes room.Qualified as a “resort-style home,” yet this estate justifies that praise and much more. “Every amenity is at your fingertips on site, you are within walking distance of the new world-class Ritz Carlton resort and boutique shops and a few blocks away are the many lifestyle offerings of Scottsdale,” says Jean-Michel Edery, a Private Client Group associate who is co-brokering the property. “Bring all of your dreams, and this very special home will make them real.”A Regal Place, Resplendent SpacesThe Lot 21 home has already required years of commitment.“Looking at this project has made me realize the tremendous amount of work, care and passion that was dedicated into the completed set of construction documents,” says Luis Bonilla, principal of Peoria-based Antigua Home Design, which facilitated the approval of the complex plans by the town of Paradise Valley. Bonilla has finished and is working on homes in luxury communities such as Silverleaf, Prado, WhisperRock, Paradise Valley and Arcadia as well as in Bozeman, Montana.The home has seven bedrooms and 15 bathrooms for a large, growing or extended family and overnight guests. This is a split master plan, a great opportunity for live-in parents or other guests. The larger east-side master has a dedicated exit, a generously sized walk-in closet, a sitting room and three fireplaces, two connected, and a dedicated washer and dryer. The master suite bathroom includes a separate shower and jetted tub; double sinks; a toilet room; and a bidet.The “heart” of every home, the kitchen, features a walk-in cooler; energy-efficient gas appliances; wall ovens; a walk-in pantry; a kitchen island; and a reverse osmosis water system. Adjacent is a breakfast room. “Here and throughout the home, wiring and plumbing is in place for the new owners to install features they think best,” Aazami says.The garages on both levels are temperature controlled, and the main-level garage features four bays with stylish swing-out doors, room for cabinets and a storage area. Outside is additional covered space and another 48 slab spaces for visitors.To enter the sub-level garage by car, a driveway gradually descends from the street level. “We tested the lip of the decline into the driveway with a McLaren sports car, which is very low to the ground, and we didn’t bottom out,” Aazami notes. “So, you can be comfortable bringing in Corvettes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Lotuses and other sports cars without fear of damage.”Outside are irrigated, landscaped front and rear yards, covered patios courtyards and a children’s play area. A misting system is plumbed for summer comfort.Energy efficiency is at the highest level. Numerous tankless water heaters, for instance, ensure constant hot water, even with multiple guests.In addition to its superior structure, the north-south-aligned home has been spray-foamed on both the interior and exterior walls on both levels; the inside of the roof is also spray-foamed. And 17 natural-gas-powered high-SEER HVAC units serve the home, which has been multi-zoned and incorporates a programmable thermostat.“The walls are 8 inches thick,” Aazami says. “I’ve been downstairs in the sub-level during the summer, and without any air-conditioning you feel like it’s on, so I expect that the units will not have to work very hard.” The windows and doors have been custom made in Italy, and mechanical sun shades provide additional comfort.For convenience, the entry is zero grade, and the hallways are extra wide. Moreover, the home has been wired for surround sound, intercom, satellite dish, security system, Smart home technology and remote devices. Recessed ICATs and soffit lights are in place.In addition, a central vacuum, fire sprinklers and water softener are included.“Looking for perfection?” Edery asks. “Find it on Lot 21 in Judson Estates.”Your Timing is Just RightTo the real estate mantra, “Location, Location, Location,” add “Timing, Timing, Timing.”The Judson Estates home needs finish work, lighting and wall coverings completed, but the time is opportune for the new owners to provide an interior that brings their personality to this extraordinarily well-built home. On the main level, for example, the three-foot-square, one-plus-inch-thick limestone stone flooring, for example, provides many options for complementary finishes.“To get to this stage on a home of this magnitude would take at least three years of design, approval, delivery of materials and construction –– not to mention the stress. This very high-level estate home would cost millions more in today’s market. “You’re picking up years of time and money buying now. Come, experience a palatial home built not just for this century but the next as well.”This superlative Paradise Valley estate is offered at $13 million. See more about the home at www.pcgagents.com/Judson . For questions, or to schedule your exclusive in-person tour, please call or text Frank Aazami, 480.266.0260, frank@pcgAgents.com, or call or text Jean-Michel Edery, 480.747.4795

