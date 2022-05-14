Highest Priced Home West of 40th Street and All of Biltmore SOLD by Luxury Agent Frank Aazami
The Palo Cristi sale represents a record sale in a landmark area of PhoenixPARADISE VALLEY, ARIZONA, USA, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona’s luxury real estate leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud announce another record this time in one of the oldest and most historic neighborhoods of Arizona.
Luxury Agent Frank Aazami of Private Client Group at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of the iconic Palo Cristi property, which served as part of a larger portfolio sale.
The property which is located in the Town of Paradise Valley, just off of Lincoln Drive and 36th Street, near Piestewa Peak sold for a record breaking $7,750,000 Plus $2,000,000 for the adjacent One acre Lot to sum up for $9,750,000 is so far the highest selling property west of 40th St in Phoenix, surrounding the Biltmore area.
To say that the estate at 5837 N Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley is impressive is quite the understatement. The floor space measures out to an incredible 12,261 sq ft; a daunting number that is somehow outdone by its features and beauty. At first glance as one drives up they greeted by a driveway fountain, one of five fountains on the property and an opulent, regal front entry lined with Greek columns. It makes quite the first impression.
The back yard somehow manages to outdo the front, with views of Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak as just the start. It also offers an Olympic size pool and spa, bocce ball courts, a putting green, and a sand volleyball court for the sports enthusiasts. For the kids it features an in-ground trampoline, a play area and park-like grounds. The back is where most of five carved fountains are featured, as are two fire pits, a fireplace, covered outdoor living and dining patio, and a guest home. All of those features and yet it still manages not to look busy, as it all sits on a massive parcel covering over 3.5 acres.
And yet with all of those incredible features, we haven’t even talked about the inside of the home and the trappings that accompany its seven bedrooms and nine baths. Inside its gorgeous confines you can enjoy custom inlaid polished marble floors, limestone columns and an imported Italian staircase, all making it that much more welcoming. Want to enjoy a glass of red or white? Make your way to the stone-clad wine cave with over 600 bottles. Want to play a few games? There’s a game room for that. How about a movie? You can head to the theater room; a room for every occasion.
All in all the home offers 5 fireplaces, an exercise room, a sauna in the master suite, an executive office, a butler’s pantry, a caterer’s kitchen, wet bar, along with all of the aforementioned rooms for business or pleasure. There is a room for literally everything one might need; but visiting friends and relatives may never leave.
Of course the home won’t be purely for recreation, and to that end this exquisite home features dual master bedrooms, a guest suite, and a formal office. The open floor plan has 18' ceilings with floating box beam ceiling treatments. It also features a towering gas linear fireplace in the main room as the centerpiece of the living area.
Along with all that space and all those amenities to entertain, there is the 8-car garage to allow room for everyone, with room to build more and no HOA. With only a 15 min drive to Sky Harbor Airport and a five minute drive to Biltmore or Scottsdale Fashion Square, it is beyond convenient.
Take a video tour of this amazing property by clicking on this link, and one can see why Luxury Agent Frank Aazami and Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty remain the gold standard when it comes to bringing together buyers and sellers for the most luxurious real estate in the country.
