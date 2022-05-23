Nick-Anthony Zamucen and BOR Restoration Leading The Way For Powerful Franchise Opportunities in The Restoration Space
Nick-Anthony Zamucen, CEO of BOR Restoration, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Nick-Anthony Zamucen is a powerhouse in the franchising space, and he is a breathe of fresh air with his positive "can-do attitude!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Nick-Anthony Zamucen, CEO of BOR Restoration for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Nick-Anthony Zamucen joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT BOR Restoration:
B.O.R. Restoration works to help you recover and build your home after disaster strikes. We offer water, fire, storm, and mold damage remediation as well as contents cleaning and commercial and large loss services.
B.O.R.: A trusted national leader in the disaster restoration industry With an extensive franchise presence across the country, B.O.R. is a leader in the restoration industry. We hold our technicians to the highest standards in the field. From mold and sewage remediation, to fire damage restoration, or debris removal, our certified technicians combine courtesy with professionalism to make your property look and feel like home again.
B.O.R. Restoration is committed to helping those in need after a disaster. Our experienced team has the knowledge and equipment necessary to make sure that we leave every home as it was before the incident or what we call "pre-loss" condition.
Nick-Anthony Zamucen joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Nick-Anthony Zamucen discusses the newest offerings of BOR Restoration, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Nick-Anthony Zamucen joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Nick-Anthony Zamucen was amazing. The success of BOR Restoration is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Nick-Anthony Zamucen on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like BOR Restoration. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Nick-Anthony Zamucen who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Nick-Anthony Zamucen”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
