05/14/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the mass shooting today in Buffalo, New York:

“Another day in America yields another episode of senseless violence and death at the hands of a deranged gunman. But what makes this mass shooting much worse is the hate at the heart of it.

“We cannot become desensitized by mass shootings, and we must remain vigilant against hate in any form, be it symbols painted on a building, shameful words said to others, or acts of violence. We should work together at every level of government to build a safer nation for everyone. Only then will our children be safe in school, shoppers safe in grocery stores, and journalists safe at work.

“Annie and I will pray for the victims and their families. Connecticut stands with New York.”