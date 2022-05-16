AIC International African Agriculture Food and Industry Summit
This is possible as African Trade Borders and Restrictions are being lifted resulting from the AfCFTA with custom walls and barriers being removed.”WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June 2022, Manchester Global Solutions and DL Johnson Consulting Agency will lead an international delegation from the United States, the Caribbean, South and Central America, Europe, and from Africa to attend the African Investors Council (AIC) International African Agriculture Food and Industry Summit on June 15th -19th to Istanbul, Turkey. They will be present to play an active role in this summit by representing the Western Hemisphere, contributing to the expansion of innovative technologies concerning agriculture, agriculture systems, agri-foods, agri-business and supporting renewable energies on the African continent. AIC and its members are supporting Africa’s agriculture by contributing through agreements, measures and transfers of know-how, skills, education, vocational training, and investors to bring about long-term employment of the local population in African countries.
AlC's mission is to bring together companies, entrepreneurs, and investors with the common goal of being a pioneer for the development of the African continent; and by extension, the Diaspora in various fields starting with sustainable and innovative agriculture and food, within a cooperative of professionals worldwide at the inaugural International African Agriculture, Food and Industry Summit in Istanbul, Turkey. Our goal is to connect the various public and private actors to share their experiences, knowledge, and investment opportunities for the continent.
AIC Founder and President Mr. Osman Gümüskaya, and Co-Chairperson and Founder Queen Mother Zanele W. Ntuli want to share their belief with like-minded people that Africa is the new rising star of the world! This is possible as African Trade Borders and Restrictions are being lifted resulting from the AfCFTA with custom walls and barriers being removed. Through trade, AfCFTA, Africa is achieving political unity and is building a bright future. Turkish Businesses and business professionals want it to be known that they are supporters of Africa.
To attend the conference, support agriculture growth, investment, development in Africa or for more information, please visit, www.africaninvestorssummit.com, contact Ms. Davisha L. Johnson, AIC President, North America, USA, the 6th Region and World Organizations (Founder) and President and Founder of AIC-USA Corp at dl.johnson@africaninvestorssummit.com or Mr. Ian Campbell, AIC President the Caribbean at iang.c@fricaninvestorssummit.com.
You are invited to join us this June in Turkey, space is limited, and time is running out. This is a great opportunity to share and network with investors from around the world, traditional leaders, elected officials, and leaders in business assembled to push Africa forward.
