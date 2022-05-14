RE: ROAD CLOSURE- MAIN ST FAIRFAX ERICA'S DINER

At this time Main St in Fairfax near Erica’s Diner is currently back open.

Please drive carefully.

VSP St.Albans

802.524.5993

Main St in Fairfax right near Erica’s Diner is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted on to Vt Route 128.

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

