Alexei Overchuk’s working visit to Armenia

RUSSIA, May 12 - During the visit, Alexei Overchuk was received by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk paid a working visit to Yerevan, the Republic of Armenia. He was received by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The officials discussed a broad range of issues on bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They focused on the activities of the trilateral working group, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, and discussed prospects for the restoration of transport connections in the South Caucasus.

Nikol Pashinyan praised the efforts to open regional connections, including motor roads and railways, undertaken by the trilateral working group.

“You know how important this matter is for us, because when we come to specific solutions, this will change the situation in our region economically, politically and psychologically, and will make it much safer,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

Alexei Overchuk thanked Nikol Pashinyan for his assessment of the group’s efforts. He emphasised that owing to this work the transport system in the entire region will reach a new level.

“We fully share your assessment of the importance of developing transport connections between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Indeed, when this happens, the transport system in the entire region will be completely different. It will open new opportunities for the advance of the Armenian economy and will provide it with additional impetus,” Alexei Overchuk said.

The officials also discussed the lifting of coronavirus restrictions between Russia and Armenia, and emphasised the importance of continuing cooperation in ensuring food security.