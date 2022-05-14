Paysharp Launches Special Pricing for Agri businesses with Two Rupees Price Tag
Paysharp is an Indian b2b focused fintech company, Launches its special pricing plan as flat INR 2 as fee per transaction for Agriculture related businesses.
INR 2 as fee per transaction for All Agriculture related businesses.
Paysharp launches its special pricing plan of flat INR 2 (Less than $0.03) as fee per transaction for All Agriculture related businesses. This special pricing is applicable only to agricultural related businesses. They can pay only INR 2 / transaction for UPI and Virtual account products. Paysharp’s pricing is not based on transaction ticket size, only based on the number of transactions. Even though the transaction ticket size is INR 50,000 Paysharp charges a flat fee of INR 2 as transaction fee.
What is Virtual Accounts
Virtual Accounts are similar to bank accounts which accepts NEFT / IMPS / RTGS as well as UPI payment methods which does not have any upper payment limit, Business can use Virtual accounts to collect payments and automatic reconciliation in real-time
What is UPI
Unified Payments Interface is the leading payment method in India. Alternative to card based real-time payment which dominates the Indian payment ecosystem both offline and online. Used for micro to medium value transactions.
Complete Payment Stack by Paysharp
Paysharp offers enterprise grade complete Virtual account and UPI solutions for agri businesses to easily integrate with their website or app so businesses can collect frictionless payments. Paysharp solutions are battle tested and providing services to a couple of Indian unicorns.
Paysharp provides a complete collection solution with branded UPI handle and customization with all the UPI payment options such as mobile intent, collection request and dynamic QR code. Businesses can easily integrate UPI or virtual account solutions. Paysharp only charges a flat fee of INR 2 per transaction as platform fee for agri business, which is a cost-effective alternative to percentage based pricing. Paysharp’s payment solution is technically very strong and designed to handle unpredictable scales.
Features:
Flat INR 2/ pricing per transaction as platform fee
Complete Payment stack for UPI and Virtual account
Award-winning secure APIs
User friendly Dashboard
Complete Sandbox environment for development & testing
Infinitely scalable
Industry best success rate
Integration support
Outstanding ongoing support
Full stack UPI Payment Solution
About Paysharp
Paysharp is a 2.5 years old Indian fintech company working on B2B payments with same day settlement option. Paysharp provides a fixed flat pricing model alternative to percentage based pricing model
