Prime Minister meets with CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation

VIETNAM, May 14 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Corporation Roger Jenkins in Washington D.C on May 13. — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON D.C — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Corporation Roger Jenkins in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to the US.

At the meeting with Roger, PM Chính spoke highly of the cooperation and active participation of Murphy Oil in oil exploration activities in Việt Nam. He welcomed the corporation's plan to expand operations in Việt Nam in the future.

Roger praised the Vietnamese market and reported on Murphy Oil's activities in Việt Nam, particularly the progress of the Lạc Đà Vàng oilfield project. He proposed supporting measures to help promote the progress of the project.

PM Chính said he had issued directions relating to the project and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam or PVN) held many meetings with contractors and ministries, and agencies to consider and deal with the project's problems. He proposed the two sides speed up the progress of related works.

PM Chính said Murphy Oil needs to continue to coordinate with the PVN and the PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) to handle related works. He stated that he had asked the Vietnamese Ministries of Industry and Trade and Planning and Investment to study proposals of the corporation and implement related tasks in order to speed up the progress of the Lạc Đà Vàng project.

Murphy Oil has invested around US$300 million in oil exploration in Việt Nam and is managing oil fields in Bể Cửu Long and Bể Phú Khánh. It is cooperating with PVEP to carry out the Lạc Đà Vàng oilfield project with a total investment capital of US$700 million.

In the future, the corporation will continue oil exploration activities at oilfields under its management as committed with the Government of Việt Nam. — VNS