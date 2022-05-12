Submit Release
Moving fears: A relocated Nevada County Courthouse scores highest in study

A study released by the Judicial Council of California puts the option of relocating the downtown Nevada City courthouse at a new site in the top spot in a series of rankings. That option would also cost the least, at $172 million.

May 12, 2022

