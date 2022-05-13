Traffic Alert - Interstate 189 & 89 in South Burlington
The on-ramp between Interstate 189 east and Interstate 89 north is closed due to a vehicle crash. This is the ramp between Shelburne Road and Exit 13 in South Burlington.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
