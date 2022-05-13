Submit Release
Public invited to discuss gray wolf and mountain lion hunting seasons

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a public meeting to discuss proposed changes to mountain lion and gray wolf hunting seasons May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Park County Library in Cody.    Proposed changes will be highlighted in the draft regulations which are available online at wgfd.wyo.gov, under the Get Involved tab. Regulations and harvest strategies are evaluated every three years for mountain lions.     Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 3 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.   Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 2022 meeting in Evanston.   The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

