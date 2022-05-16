Mackinac Wellness Announces New Partnerships and Mackinaw Area Expansions
Known for its health-centered concierge services on Mackinac Island, Mackinac Wellness expands its offerings to Mackinaw City and Petoskey
We are excited to announce these new partnerships that allow us to integrate with other renowned wellness-focused companies in the area.”MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mackinac Wellness, a nurse-owned mobile wellness service for residents and visitors of Mackinac Island, announces its expansion into Mackinaw City through a new partnership with Strait to the Roots, a women-owned wellness center and spa. The company also has plans to expand into Petoskey and Harbor Springs through a partnership with Bear River Chiropractic in July 2022.
Mackinac Wellness is the first concierge nurse service offered on Mackinac Island where nurses bicycle to clients’ hotel rooms and homes to deliver IV vitamin therapy and injection services; perfect for an immune system boost, rehydration after a night out, or athletes looking to aid recovery.
“We are excited to announce these new partnerships that allow us to integrate with other renowned wellness-focused companies in the area that share our mission to provide holistic health and vitality to the northern Michigan communities,” said Trish Knutson MSN, RN, CEO of Mackinac Wellness. “Mackinac Wellness is rooted in helping people reach their wellness goals and live a healthy, holistic lifestyle through rejuvenating IV vitamin therapy, personalized nutrition and fitness plans, and more.”
Mackinac Wellness’ specialty is IV Hydration therapy, a common, minimally-invasive procedure to intravenously deliver fluids, medications, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other supplements directly into the bloodstream to provide relief for a multitude of common ailments associated with the effects of dehydration.
Through its partnership with Strait to the Roots, Mackinac Wellness nurses will offer in-spa IV vitamin therapy for guests who want to round out their spa day with total hydration and rejuvenation.
Learn more about Mackinac Wellness at www.mackinacwellness.com.
About Mackinac Wellness
Mackinac Wellness is a nurse-owned mobile wellness service founded in 2021 to aid in community health and wellness for residents and visitors of Mackinac Island. The company offers IV vitamin therapy, vitamin injections, IV infusions, med spa services, personalized nutrition and fitness coaching, and more. For more information, visit www.mackinacwellness.com and follow along on social media @mackinacwellness.
Trish Knutson
Mackinac Wellness
+1 906-261-0999
info@mackinacwellness.com
