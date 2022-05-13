Submit Release
Sen. Eric Burlison’s Bill to Protect Missourians from Environmental Regulations Reaches Governor’s Desk

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce his Senate Bill 918 was truly agreed to and finally passed as a part of House Bill 2485. Senate Bill 918 revises the process by which the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issues penalties by requiring the department to give the alleged violator a written breakdown of why they are receiving the fines and how the fines were calculated. Additionally, DNR cannot promulgate rules or implement policies that are stricter than certain federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Other provisions in HB 2485 relate to hazardous waste management and advanced recycling.

“This provision is ultimately about transparency and accountability. I believe DNR should be required in statute to be transparent in their practices,” Sen. Burlison. “I am committed to ensuring we preserve our state’s most precious resources, but I also recognize that violators should know how they violated the law and be provided with potential ways to prevent it from happening in the future. I am hopeful the governor signs this legislation into law.”

The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration.

