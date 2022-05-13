Sen. Eric Burlison’s Bill to Protect Personal Property Rights Reaches Governor’s Desk

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce his Senate Bill 820 was passed by the Missouri General Assembly and is headed to the governor’s desk for his consideration. This bill prevents homeowner’s associations (HOAs) from establishing regulations or rules that prohibit or limit the installation of solar panels. Under this legislation, HOAs may adopt reasonable rules regarding the placement of solar panels so long as they do not prevent the installation of the device or affect its function, use, cost or efficiency.

Additional amendments were added to SB 820 during debate in the Missouri House of Representatives, including eminent domain reform to protect farmers’ property rights. Other amendments to SB 820 aim to provide broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

“Not only am I thrilled my original legislation protecting property owners’ right to install solar panels on their property passed, but I am also proud this legislation more broadly protects Missourians’ property rights,” Sen. Burlison said. “Eminent domain should not be used carelessly, and I believe this legislation helps protect the property rights of all Missourians going forward.”

Under the Missouri Constitution, the governor has until July 14 to sign legislation into law.

