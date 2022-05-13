The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reaches More Than $11 Million Awarded to Assist Florida’s Most Vulnerable Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of May 9-13 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it has awarded more than $11.3 million in total relief, with $5.1 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF).

PROGRAM UPDATES WEEK OF MAY 9-13

Per federal guidance, DEO is encouraging mortgage servicers to pause pending foreclosure proceedings upon being notified that a homeowner has requested assistance through HAF to prevent avoidable foreclosures for Florida homeowners. For more information, please visit FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

DEO continues to prioritize Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners and is inviting homeowners in Tier 1 to apply for assistance. DEO will invite homeowners in Tier 2 to apply after homeowners in Tier 1 have received assistance, pending the availability of funding. DEO remains committed to processing Florida’s HAF program applications and registrations as quickly as possible.

Applications

A total of 555 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $11.3 million in awards to date.

4,862 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted.

5,048 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.

Registrations

27,181 eligible registrations have been submitted.

25,328 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief.

1,853 registrations are Tier 2.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Florida homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and believe they may be eligible to receive relief through the HAF program are encouraged to register to participate in the program. Potential applicants can complete the registration process by visiting www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

Registration assists DEO in determining the eligibility and prioritization of prospective applicants for the program.

After registrants are determined eligible, they receive an invitation to apply for assistance through the HAF program and are encouraged to apply for all types of assistance available through the HAF program.

CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Orlando 2210 South Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805 Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale 2151 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional in-person locations will be opened across the state in the near future; however, any interested Florida homeowner has the ability to complete the registration process online at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS

The Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources listed below are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org:

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

$600 million fund available to help Florida residents struggling to save their homes

WESH 2

From pandemic-related job losses, to record inflation, there are homeowners all over Central Florida struggling to make ends meet. That's why congressional and state leaders are promoting a program that aims to prevent the loss of 20,000 homes to foreclosure.

Homeowner Assistance Fund aims to help Florida's most vulnerable homeowners

WPBF

The Homeowner Assistance Fund has awarded more than $6.2 million so far to people who have experienced a financial hardship and need help paying their mortgages, utilities, and other bills.

$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners

WPTV

Elected leaders and advocates gathered Monday in West Palm Beach to announce millions in new federal housing funds that are now available to struggling Florida homeowners.

PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES

On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.

Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.

On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance

ABOUT HAF

The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

