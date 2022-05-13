EQUAL JUSTICE NOW ANNOUNCES HONOREES FOR 2ND ANNUAL BENJAMIN CRUMP EQUAL JUSTICE NOW AWARDS
The Ceremony Returns After a Two-Year Hiatus Due to the COVID-19 PandemicLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit social welfare organization Equal Justice Now is announcing two honorees for The 2nd Annual Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards, taking place on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the LAX Marriott in Los Angeles, CA.
Included in this year's expansive list of honorees will be Kiesha Nix (vice-president of charitable affairs and first Black female vice president of the Los Angeles Lakers organization); and former Congresswoman Diane Watson (the first African American woman in the California State Senate). Equal Justice Now selected these two honorees due to their work in philanthropy and advancing human rights and justice today.
Daytime Emmy Award and two-time NAACP Image Award winner and comedian Loni Love will host this year's awards ceremony. Houston musician, artist, and activist Mi$fit will open the show with a song and music video entitled "Better Days," written especially for the organization. DJ Carisma will be providing the music for the event. Presenters include Tai Savet (Love & Listings and Agents of LA) and L.A. Buck (iHeart Radio & NAAB Radio). Equal Justice Now will be naming additional honorees, entertainment, and presenters in the coming days! Tickets are available by emailing EJNAwards@gmail.com.
The Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards, is named for internationally recognized equal rights attorney Benjamin Crump. He served as counsel on cases such as George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Michael Brown. Mr. Crump is a significant collaborator with Equal Justice Now.
Past honorees include Darrell D. Miller Esq., Jemele Hill, Judge Greg Mathis, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Willard Jackson. First premiering in 2019, this year's event will be the organization's second ceremony after postponing in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Equal Justice Now is a non-profit social welfare organization focused on common sense police reform, ending systemic racism, and preventing voter suppression. The organization presents awards to honor notable public figures whose efforts serve to advance the cause of equality, ensure justice, and protect the civil rights of all Americans.
Interested parties may make donations on the MyCuttTV app on Android or iOS.
For sponsorship and press inquiries, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
